Australia's AusNet agrees to $7.7 bln takeover by Brookfield

Adds details on offer, background

Nov 1 (Reuters) - AusNet Services Ltd AST.AXsaid on Monday it agreed to a binding A$10.2 billion ($7.66 billion) takeover offer by Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, but added that rival bidder APA Group APA.AXwas free to make a better counter-offer.

The energy infrastructure firm said Brookfield's latest cash offer values it at A$2.65 a share, topping a more complex A$2.60-per-share bid by APA in late September.

With the binding agreement, AusNet said it ended APA's due diligence access, but added the gas pipeline operator was looking at whether it could increase the cash component of its bid after it was told Brookfield may revise its own.

"APA did not indicate that it would be able to offer a full cash alternative or the value level at which any improvement to its indicative proposal could be made," AusNet said in a statement.

APA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

While the agreement includes a provision to terminate their deal if a better offer emerges, AusNet said it also included an A$101.7 million break fee.

Brookfield's offer also has the backing of Singapore Power Group and its 42.74% AusNet stake, the company said.

AusNet opened its books to APA after a government panel in October ordered an amendment to an exclusive agreement between it and Brookfield.

($1 = 1.3308 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.