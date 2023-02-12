Australia's Aurizon cuts earnings forecast on prolonged wet weather

February 12, 2023 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Aurizon Holdings AZJ.AX on Monday reported a 34% fall in its first-half underlying profit and slashed its full-year core earnings forecast, as prolonged wet weather and a derailment dented the rail-haulage firm's freight volumes.

The firm lowered its underlying EBITDA forecast for fiscal 2023 by 4% to between A$1.42 billion ($981.50 million) and A$1.47 billion and reported an underlying net profit after tax of A$169 million for the first-half of fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.4468 Australian dollars)

