Australia's Atlas Arteria to raise $2.09 bln to fund Chicago Skyway stake buy

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian toll road operator Atlas Arteria Group Ltd ALX.AX said on Wednesday it would raise about A$3.10 billion ($2.09 billion) to fund a majority stake acquisition in Chicago Skyway.

The company did not comment on its near-20% shareholder IFM Investor opposing the 66.67% stake acquisition in Chicago Skyway for an equity value of $2.01 billion.

($1 = 1.4854 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

