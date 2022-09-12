Australia's Atlas Arteria buys 67% stake in Chicago Skyway for $2.01 bln

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australia-based toll road operator Atlas Arteria Group ALX.AX said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement to acquire a 66.67% majority stake in the 12.5 kilometre toll road Chicago Skyway for an equity value of $2.01 billion.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.