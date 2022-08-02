Australia's ASX says CHESS software replacement launch not before late-2024

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said on Wednesday it does not expect the launch of its replacement software for Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) before late-2024.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.