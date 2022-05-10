ASX

Australia's ASX delays go-live deadline for CHESS software replacement

Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd said on Wednesday the April 2023 launch of its replacement software for Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) will be delayed.

