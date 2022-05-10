Australia's ASX delays go-live deadline for CHESS software replacement

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said on Wednesday the April 2023 launch of its replacement software for Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) will be delayed.

