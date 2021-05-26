Australia's ASIC sues firms related to AMP over alleged wrong fees

May 27 (Reuters) - Australia's securities watchdog said on Thursday it had started civil proceedings against five companies related to wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX for allegedly charging life insurance premiums and advice fees to customers after their deaths.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) alleged that the five entities charged fees from over 2,000 customers despite being notified of their death. (https://bit.ly/3bWpObY)

