Australia's ASIC imposes additional licence conditions on ASX after outage probe

Adds quote, details

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia's market regulator on Wednesday imposed additional licence conditions on ASX Ltd ASX.AX, saying its investigation had shown "serious deficiencies" in the exchange operator's ability to limit the impact of an outage last year.

ASX was forced to halt trading 20 minutes after opening last November due to an issue with its new trading platform for the equity market that affected trading of multiple securities in a single order.

In a report into the outage, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission gave a new set of expectations for market operators and participants, and forced further license conditions on three licenses held within the ASX Group.

"The ASX outage was a very serious event, exacerbated by subsequent operational issues," ASIC Chair Joe Longo said.

The market regulator also said that ASX would have to appoint an independent expert to assess whether its assurance program for the CHESS upgrade is "fit for purpose".

The regulator added that the licence conditions are meant to reduce future risks and upgrades, emphasizing on oversight regarding the CHESS Replacement Program, a computer system to manage settlement of transactions being developed by ASX, which is due to go live in April 2023.

ASX, in a separate statement, said it was considering the report closely and that work to fulfil the new conditions was well underway.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.