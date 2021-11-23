ASX

Australia's ASIC imposes additional licence conditions on ASX

Contributor
Yamini C S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said on Wednesday it had imposed additional licence conditions on stock exchange operator ASX Ltd following an investigation into an outage last year.

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said on Wednesday it had imposed additional licence conditions on stock-exchange operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX following an investigation into an outage last year.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More