Australia's ASIC imposes additional licence conditions on ASX
Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said on Wednesday it had imposed additional licence conditions on stock-exchange operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX following an investigation into an outage last year.
(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.