Australia's ASIC imposes additional licence conditions on ASX

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said on Wednesday it had imposed additional licence conditions on stock-exchange operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX following an investigation into an outage last year.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

