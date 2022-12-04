Australia's Arizona Lithium ties up with Native American firm to develop project

By meeting certain mining development milestones at Big Sandy, NTEC could also become a substantial shareholder in Arizona Lithium, the Australian company said.

"NTEC would be entitled to the issue of up to 192 million AZL shares at a notional price of 12 (Australian) cents per AZL share together with an attaching option," the company said.

