Australia's Arizona Lithium ties up with Native American firm to develop project

December 04, 2022 — 08:35 pm EST

By meeting certain mining development milestones at Big Sandy, NTEC could also become a substantial shareholder in Arizona Lithium, the Australian company said.

"NTEC would be entitled to the issue of up to 192 million AZL shares at a notional price of 12 (Australian) cents per AZL share together with an attaching option," the company said.

