Australia's Ardent Leisure sells U.S. entertainment business for $835 mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group ALG.AXsaid on Wednesday it would sell its Main Event entertainment business in the United States to restaurant and arcade chain operator Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O for $835 million to fund a recovery in its theme parks business.

The Dreamworld owner will receive $487 million in cash in return for its 72.6% stake in the entertainment business, which it will use to pare outstanding debt and pay certain legal charges.

The deal follows a strategic review by the company and co-owner Red Bird Capital Partners, and is unanimously recommended by Ardent's board.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

