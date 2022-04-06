US Markets
Australia's Ardent Leisure sells U.S. entertainment business for $835 mln

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 6 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group ALG.AXsaid on Wednesday it would sell its Main Event entertainment business in the United States to restaurant and arcade chain operator Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O for $835 million to fund a recovery in its theme parks business.

The Dreamworld owner will receive $487 million in cash in return for its 72.6% stake in the entertainment business, which it will use to pare outstanding debt and pay certain legal charges.

The deal follows a strategic review by the company and co-owner Red Bird Capital Partners, and is unanimously recommended by Ardent's board.

