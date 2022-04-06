Australia's Ardent Leisure sells U.S. entertainment business for $835 mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group ALG.AX said on Wednesday it would sell its Main Event entertainment business in the United States to restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O for $835 million.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.