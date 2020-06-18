ALG

Australia's Ardent Leisure says lawsuit filed over fatal accident

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Australian park owner and operator Ardent Leisure Group Ltd will defend itself against a shareholder class action over a fatal accident at its Dreamworld theme park in 2016, the company said on Thursday.

The firm Piper Alderman filed the case in the Federal Court of Australia on behalf of individuals who bought shares between June 17, 2014 and October 25, 2016, the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Four people were killed on a river rapids ride at the theme park on the latter date, after a malfunction in which two rafts collided and flipped onto a mechanical ramp. (https://reut.rs/2UVIEHN)

