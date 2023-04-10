Australia's Arafura signs Siemens Gamesa as rare-earth offtake partner

Adds background, details

April 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Arafura Rare Earths Ltd ARU.AX said on Tuesday it had signed an offtake agreement for at least five years with wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S GAM.HA, sending the Perth-based miner's shares soaring more than 11%.

Arafura will supply 200 tonnes per annum (tpa) of key elements neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) from the Nolans project in the Northern Territory commencing in 2026. This will increase to 400 tpa when the Nolans Project achieves nameplate production capacity.

Shares of the company were up 11.5% at A$0.54 at 0026 GMT.

Siemens Gamesa will use NdPr to manufacture permanent magnets for offshore wind turbines assembled at its Cuxahevn facility in Germany.

In March, Arafura received a $600 million loan guarantee from German credit agency Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft to develop its Nolans project.

This was contingent on Arafura signing supply deals with German firms, and corresponding quantities of NdPr products ultimately being processed in Germany into permanent magnets or powertrains.

"The agreement will support ongoing discussions with German ECA Euler Hermes," the company said.

Arafura has previously signed supply deals with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and its unit Kia Corp 000270.KS to supply up to 1,500 tonnes of a rare-earth oxide per year.

The company said on Tuesday it expects first production of NdPr oxide in 2025, with production set to be boosted to 4,400 tpa from 2028.

