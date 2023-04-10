Oil
Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Siemens Gamesa

April 10, 2023 — 07:51 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Arafura Rare Earths Ltd ARU.AX said on Tuesday it had signed an offtake agreement with Spain-based wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S GAM.HA for the supply of rare-earth metals.

Arafura will supply 200 tonnes per annum (tpa) of key elements neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) from the Nolans project in the Northern Territory commencing in 2026. This will increase to 400 tpa when the Nolans Project achieves nameplate production capacity.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

