Australia's APRA issues guide for banks to managing climate change risks

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator released its final practice guide on Friday to help banks, insurers and superannuation trustees manage their financial risks associated with climate change.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said the guide imposes no new regulatory requirements, but it is designed to assist entities to manage climate-related risks within their existing risk management and governance practices.

