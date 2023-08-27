Australia's Appen slumps to over 7-year low on weak half-yearly results

Adds share details in paragraphs 2-3; details of results and outlook in paragraphs 4-6

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian artificial intelligence training provider Appen Ltd APX.AX on Monday hit their lowest level in more than seven years after reporting a significantly wider half-yearly loss on weak demand.

The shares tanked as much as 28%, logging its sharpest losses since May 10.

They pared some of the early losses and was down 27.2% at A$1.630 as of 0216 GMT.

The company posted a statutory net loss after tax of $34.2 million for the first half of the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of $3.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

Appen, one of the world's largest AI training providers, said it could face persisting headwinds from a slowdown in the technology markets that could push its revenue for the second half of 2023 closer to the reported $138.9 million in the first half.

It also projected its annualised operating cost base on a run-rate basis to be lower than $113 million for fiscal 2023.

