News & Insights

Australia's Appen slumps to over 7-year low on weak half-yearly results

August 27, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal and Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds share details in paragraphs 2-3; details of results and outlook in paragraphs 4-6

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian artificial intelligence training provider Appen Ltd APX.AX on Monday hit their lowest level in more than seven years after reporting a significantly wider half-yearly loss on weak demand.

The shares tanked as much as 28%, logging its sharpest losses since May 10.

They pared some of the early losses and was down 27.2% at A$1.630 as of 0216 GMT.

The company posted a statutory net loss after tax of $34.2 million for the first half of the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of $3.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

Appen, one of the world's largest AI training providers, said it could face persisting headwinds from a slowdown in the technology markets that could push its revenue for the second half of 2023 closer to the reported $138.9 million in the first half.

It also projected its annualised operating cost base on a run-rate basis to be lower than $113 million for fiscal 2023.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Poonam Behura; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.