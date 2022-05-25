Australia's Appen gets $830 mln buyout offer from Canada's Telus, seeks more

Adds details on deal, earnings, background

May 26 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd APX.AX said on Thursday it received a non-binding buyout offer from Canadian business process outsourcing firm Telus International TIXT.TO, valuing the Australian artificial intelligence firm at A$1.17 billion ($830 million).

The A$9.50 per-share preliminary offer represents a 48.4% premium to Appen's closing price on Wednesday.

Appen, which has lost about a half of its market value this year, said it was in talks with Telus for an improvement in the terms of the proposal and that it had offered to provide limited business and financial information to help the Canadian firm in forming a revised bid.

Telus could not be immediately reached for comment regarding a revised proposal.

Appen, which boasts Facebook-owner Meta Platforms FB.O as one of its largest customers, has been hit by slowing traffic at the U.S. social media giant since the beginning of the year.

In a short trading update, Appen also said it expected its first-half core earnings to be materially lower than last year.

The company, which provides data used to train AI algorithms, had earlier this year scrapped its outlook for the first time since going public in January 2015.

($1 = 1.4096 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.