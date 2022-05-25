US Markets
Australia's Appen gets $830 mln buyout offer from Canada's Telus International

Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Appen Ltd said on Thursday it received a non-binding buyout offer of A$9.50 a share from Canadian business process outsourcing firm Telus International CDA Inc, valuing the company at A$1.17 billion ($830 million).

The Australian artificial intelligence firm, however, said it was in discussions with Telus to seek an improvement in the terms of the proposal.

($1 = 1.4096 Australian dollars)

