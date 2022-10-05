Australia's Appen flags drop in earnings for fiscal 2022

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd APX.AX on Thursday flagged a significant drop in earnings for fiscal 2022, hurt by weaker digital advertising revenue and a slowdown in spending by some of its major customers.

The company, which runs artificial intelligence training for Facebook META.O, Google GOOGL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, said it expects underlying EBITDA for fiscal 2022 to be between $13 million and $18 million, compared to $78.9 million posted a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

