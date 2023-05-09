Australia's Appen expects return to profit by end of 2023

May 10 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd APX.AX, one of the world's largest AI training providers, said it expects to return to profit by the end of fiscal 2023 and announced a series of cost-saving measures on Wednesday.

The company also launched a set of data products and services aimed at the wildly popular generative AI market in a bid to diversify its revenue.

Its profit and revenue fell sharply in the first four months due to unfavourable economic conditions.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.