Australia's APM Human Services gets improved $1.20 bln buyout bid

February 27, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia's APM Human Services International APM.AX said on Wednesday it has received an improved buyout bid from private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific Limited, which would value the company at A$1.83 billion ($1.20 billion).

The new offer price of A$2.00 per share is nearly 25% higher than the A$1.60 offer it rejected earlier as it did not sufficiently reflect its "fundamental value"

APM said its board determined it was in best interests of shareholders to re-engage with CVC and grant it a four-week period of exclusivity.

($1 = 1.5281 Australian dollars)

