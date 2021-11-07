API

Australia's API inks buyout deal with Wesfarmers, recommends offer

Contributor
Yamini C S Reuters
Published

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it inked a scheme implementation deed with retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd for it to buy all of its shares for A$1.55 apiece. (https://bit.ly/31EHwia)

API board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme.

The pharmacy chain has been a target of a takeover battle between the retail conglomerate and Sigma Healthcare SIG.AX for more than a month.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

