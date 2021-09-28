Australia's APA Group awaits panel decision on AusNet-Brookfield agreement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's APA Group APA.AX said on Wednesday it will extend the deadline for takeover target AusNet Services AST.AX to open its books until a government panel decides on its petition to get AusNet to scrap an agreement with Canada's Brookfield.

Gas pipeline operator APA approached the Australian Takeovers Panel last week to get peer AusNet to scrap the agreement that grants Brookfield Asset Management exclusive access to its books after the Canadian investor made an offer worth A$9.96 billion.

Due to the exclusive agreement, APA cannot negotiate with AusNet for at least eight weeks, the duration of the exclusivity period.

The winner of the bidding war will bag the critical Victorian electricity transmission network and related assets owned by AusNet, which counts Singapore Power and State Grid of China as its major shareholders.

AusNet had earlier rejected a previously undisclosed APA bid of A$2.32 per share and subsequently granted exclusive due diligence to Brookfield, leaving APA disappointed.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

