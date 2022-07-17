SUN

Australia's ANZ to buy Suncorp's banking unit for $3.3 bln

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it will buy insurer Suncorp Group's banking operations for A$4.9 billion ($3.33 billion) to expand its retail and commercial businesses.

ANZ, one of the country's top lenders, will raise about A$3.5 billion to fund the acquisition, the bank said.

The acquisition of Suncorp Bank will add A$47 billion portfolio of home loans, A$45 billion in deposits and A$11 billion in commercial loans, ANZ said.

"With much of the work to simplify and strengthen the bank completed, and our digital transformation well-progressed, we are now in a position to invest in and reshape our Australian business," ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said.

Separately, ANZ withdrew from its discussions with private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N to buy software firm MYOB Group.

($1 = 1.4734 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

