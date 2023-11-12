Australia's ANZ sinks as record annual profit falls short of market forecasts

By Rishav Chatterjee

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ANZ Group ANZ.AX, Australia's fourth-largest retail bank on Monday posted a record annual profit that fell short of analyst forecasts due to a thinning home loan market amid soaring interest rates, sending its shares lower.

The country's No.3 lender posted cash profit of A$7.41 billion ($4.51 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$6.50 billion a year earlier, missing the Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$7.56 billion compiled by Citi.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) for the second half of the year however shrunk by 10 basis points to 1.65% highlighting pressure from the strong growth in Australia home lending.

Shares of the lender fell 3.6% to A$25.55 as of 2318 GMT.

The banking group's Aussie commercial business recorded 11% revenue growth over the year with lending rising to record high of A$62 billion.

"We expect questions to be raised about margin/volume management in the Australia retail division, particularly due to NIM pressure stemming from ANZ’s relatively aggressive growth in Australia home lending," said E&P Capital analyst Azib Khan.

ANZ declared a final dividend of 94 Australian cents apiece, up from 74 Australian cents apiece announced a year ago.

ANZ, however flagged that the external environment will likely remain challenging adding that higher interest rates will impact economic activity as it sees "another year of cost-of-living pressures."

($1 = 1.5733 Australian dollars)

