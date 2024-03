SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Australia's bank ANZ Group ANZ.AX is selling a 9% stake worth up to $242 million in Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings AMMB.KL, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore, Editing by Louise Heavens)

