Australia's ANZ reports higher home loans in first quarter

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday posted its first quarterly growth in home loan volumes since mid-2018, aided by a major advertising campaign and additional investments.

The lender saw its home loan volumes grow by 0.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with a decline of 2.6% in the previous three months.

Australia's fourth-largest bank also said the number of loan defaults in its domestic mortgage portfolio was lower in the first quarter, compared with the final quarter of 2019.

