Australia's ANZ flags $376 mln charge to H2 2019 profit

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX said its second-half 2019 cash profit will be impacted by a charge of A$559 million ($376 million) due to increased provisions for customer-related remediation.

($1 = 1.4854 Australian dollars)

