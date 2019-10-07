Australia's ANZ flags $376 mln charge to H2 2019 profit

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said its second-half 2019 cash profit will be impacted by a charge of A$559 million ($376 million) due to increased provisions for customer-related remediation. ($1 = 1.4854 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin) ((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nL3N26S3NM

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX said its second-half 2019 cash profit will be impacted by a charge of A$559 million ($376 million) due to increased provisions for customer-related remediation.

($1 = 1.4854 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More