Australia's ANZ first-quarter profit rises

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, boosted by higher home lending and lower credit losses as the domestic economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's fourth-largest bank said cash profit from continuing operations for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$1.81 billion ($1.40 billion), up 54% from the quarterly average of the last two quarters.

($1 = 1.2902 Australian dollars)

