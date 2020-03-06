Australia's ANZ cuts jobs, union says 230 affected

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Friday it was cutting jobs at its retail distribution and financial planning business while the banking union placed the number at 230.

"We are now making some changes to simplify our retail distribution and financial planning capabilities," ANZ said a statement confirming the job cuts.

The Finance Sector Union said 230 jobs will be cut, but ANZ did not specify the number of jobs to go.

