Australia's Ampol to sell Gull NZ unit for $389 mln enterprise value

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Monday said it will sell its New Zealand-based petroleum distribution business Gull for an enterprise value of NZ$572 million ($389.30 million) to investment manager Allegro Funds.

($1 = 1.4693 New Zealand dollars)

