Australia's Ampol sets record dividend as profit soars on robust refiner margins

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Monday said its half-year profit came in at a record, lifted by strong refining margins at its Lytton Refinery in Brisbane amid surging prices for refined products, and declared a record dividend payout.

Western sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine late-February has compounded the already tight global supply of crude oil, pushing up the demand and prices for the commodity.

Last month, Ampol recorded an over five-fold increase in refining margin at the Lytton refinery in Queensland for the second quarter.

Earnings from Ampol's Fuels and Infrastructure segment more than tripled during the first half, helped by "refiner margins that reached unprecedented highs in the second quarter," it said.

Net profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 rose to A$444.7 million ($305.60 million) on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, up significantly from A$165.8 million it reported a year ago.

The Sydney-based fuel retailer announced a record interim dividend of 120 Australian cents per share, more than double last year's 52 cents.

