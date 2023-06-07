Australia's Ampol prices $399 mln of term debt in U.S. market

Adds details on term debt in paragraph 2, CFO quote in paragraph 3 and net proceeds in paragraph 4

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol ALD.AX said on Thursday that it has priced a wholesale offering of about A$600 million ($399.24 million) in senior unsecured notes in the United States private placement market.

The country's top fuel refiner said the notes will be issued in a mix of U.S dollar- and Australian dollar-denominated tranches, ranking equally with its existing senior unsecured debt.

The latest debt issue is Ampol’s first in the US private placement market since 2009, its chief financial officer Greg Barnes said.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the issue for general corporate purposes and in line with its capital allocation framework, with the issue expected to close in September.

($1 = 1.5029 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

