News & Insights

US Markets

Australia's Ampol prices $399 mln of term debt in U.S. market

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 07, 2023 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details on term debt in paragraph 2, CFO quote in paragraph 3 and net proceeds in paragraph 4

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol ALD.AX said on Thursday that it has priced a wholesale offering of about A$600 million ($399.24 million) in senior unsecured notes in the United States private placement market.

The country's top fuel refiner said the notes will be issued in a mix of U.S dollar- and Australian dollar-denominated tranches, ranking equally with its existing senior unsecured debt.

The latest debt issue is Ampol’s first in the US private placement market since 2009, its chief financial officer Greg Barnes said.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the issue for general corporate purposes and in line with its capital allocation framework, with the issue expected to close in September.

($1 = 1.5029 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.