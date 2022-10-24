Australia's Ampol posts threefold surge in third-quarter profit

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Tuesday posted a threefold jump in third-quarter profit as strong demand for refined products pushed up refining margins at the country's biggest fuel supplier.

Its net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to A$102.5 million ($64.70 million) on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes. That compared with net profit of A$33.7 million last year.

($1 = 1.5843 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

