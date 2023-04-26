News & Insights

Australia's Ampol posts near 41% rise in first-quarter refining margins

April 26, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Thursday reported a 40.7% expansion in refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, powered by higher prices for refined products such as petrol and diesel with continued strong performance across all segments.

Margins at Lytton refinery expanded to $14.90 per barrel for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $10.59 per barrel a year ago.

