Australia's Ampol posts near 41% rise in first-quarter refining margins

April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Thursday reported a 40.7% expansion in refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, powered by higher prices for refined products such as petrol and diesel with continued strong performance across all segments.

Margins at Lytton refinery expanded to $14.90 per barrel for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $10.59 per barrel a year ago.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

