Australia's Ampol posts five-fold rise in second-quarter Lytton refining margin

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Tuesday posted an over five-fold increase in refining margin at its Lytton Refinery in Queensland for the second quarter as prices for refined products surged on recovery in global fuel demand.

Ampol's Lytton Refiner margin for three months ended June 30 was $32.96 per barrel, significantly higher than $6.29 per barrel a year ago and $10.59 per barrel logged in the previous quarter. (https://bit.ly/3RDjdqv)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.