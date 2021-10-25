Australia's Ampol posts 70% surge in third-quarter profit

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Tuesday posted a 70.8% jump in third-quarter profit, suuported by a turnaround at its Lytton Refinery operations.

Australia's biggest fuel supplier said net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to A$41 million ($30.60 million) on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes.

Its net profit a year earlier was A$24 million.

(Reporting by Savyyata Mishra and Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((dhriti.garg@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.