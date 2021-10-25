Australia's Ampol posts 70% surge in third-quarter profit

Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd on Tuesday posted a 70.8% jump in third-quarter profit, suuported by a turnaround at its Lytton Refinery operations.

Australia's biggest fuel supplier said net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to A$41 million ($30.60 million) on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes.

Its net profit a year earlier was A$24 million.

