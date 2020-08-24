Australia's Ampol posts 11% drop in first-half profit as fuel sales drop

Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd reported an 11% fall in first-half profit on Tuesday, as a coronavirus-induced slump in fuel demand outweighed improvements in fuel retail margins.

Net profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to A$120 million on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, from A$135 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 25 Australian cents per share, compared with 32 Australian cents last year.

