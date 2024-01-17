Australia's Ampol posts 10.5% fall in quarterly refinery margin

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol ALD.AX on Thursday reported a 10.5% drop in margins at its Lytton Refinery in the fourth quarter, hurt by a decline in global crude prices as geopolitical tensions prompted jitters about potential supply disruptions.

The country's top fuel retailer recorded refinery margin of $10.52 per barrel in the three months to Dec. 31, down from $11.76 a barrel reported a year ago.

