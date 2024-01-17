News & Insights

Australia's Ampol posts 10.5% fall in quarterly refinery margin

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 17, 2024 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by Aaditya Govind Rao and Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol ALD.AX on Thursday reported a 10.5% drop in margins at its Lytton Refinery in the fourth quarter, hurt by a decline in global crude prices as geopolitical tensions prompted jitters about potential supply disruptions.

The country's top fuel retailer recorded refinery margin of $10.52 per barrel in the three months to Dec. 31, down from $11.76 a barrel reported a year ago.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((aaditya.govindrao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.