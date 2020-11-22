Australia's Ampol launches $219 mln off-market share buyback

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Monday announced a A$300 million ($219.03 million) off-market share buyback - sending its share price soaring - saying it expects demand to recover after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in parts of Australia.

The buyback comes just as Ampol completed the A$635 million sale of nearly half of its freehold petrol stations to Charter Hall Group CHC.AX and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd GIC.UL.

"The completion of the property transaction will further strengthen our balance sheet while allowing us to return capital and release franking credits," Chief Executive Matthew Halliday said in a statement that also disclosed the buyback.

The firm said it expects to complete the buyback in the first quarter of 2021, and that earnings will be accretive.

Ampol shares climbed nearly 9% in early trade to A$30.97.

At its investor day on Monday, the oil refiner said trading conditions have begun to improve as nationwide restrictions on movement begin to be lifted and travel resumes.

A virus-driven slump in fuel demand prompted Ampol, formerly Caltex Australia, to consider closing its Lytton oil refinery, or turn it into a fuel import terminal. It has yet to make a decision on the matter.

($1 = 1.3697 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

