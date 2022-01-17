Australia's Ampol flags strong quarterly earnings from its Lytton Refinery

Australia's Ampol Ltd on Tuesday said its Lytton Refinery in Queensland is expected to deliver the highest profit for more than four years in its quarterly result.

The refinery contributed more than half of Ampol's third quarter profit after bouncing back from losses.

The company had considered closing the refinery but is operating it with government support until at least 2027.

The Lytton Refiner margin for the fourth quarter was $11.24 per barrel, significantly higher than the $6.76 per barrel recorded in the third quarter, Ampol said.

The major fuel supplier said it does not expect to receive a Fuel Security Service Payment (FSSP) for production during the fourth quarter, given the strong refiner margin environment.

The Lytton refinery produced 1,585 milliliters (ML) of oil, up from 1,565 ML in the third quarter of the year, Ampol said.

