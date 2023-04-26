News & Insights

Australia's Ampol first-quarter refining margins jump on solid fuel sales

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 26, 2023 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair and Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details on margins, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Thursday reported a 40.7% expansion in refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, powered by higher prices for refined products such as petrol and diesel with continued strong performance across all segments.

Increased mobility following pandemic lockdowns and a rebound in travel coupled with a recovery in the aviation sector cushioned solid sales volumes in Australia during the quarter, accounting for a 14% growth, with improved sales for refined products such as petrol, diesel, and jet fuel.

The country's top fuel refiner's quarterly net profit on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, was A$345.4 million ($228.03 million), reflecting a growth of 82% from a year ago.

"Since the end of March, Singapore refined product cracks across all products have softened, reflecting short-term risk to global demand and the potential for higher Chinese exports," Ampol said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5147 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.