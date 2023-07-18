News & Insights

Australia's Ampol first-half refining margins drop 54%

July 18, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by John Biju and Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian fuel retailer Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Wednesday posted a 54% decline in first-half refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, impacted by a five-week long outage at the plant and weaker pricing of its products.

The outage at Lytton's fluidised catalytic cracking unit – used to convert crude oil into gasoline and other petroleum products – prevented production of gasoline from late March to early May.

Ampol's Lytton Refinery margin for half-year ended June 30 was $10.29 per barrel, compared with $22.35 per barrel a year ago.

The Lytton refinery produced 2.97 billion litres of oil in the first half, almost comparable with 2.98 billion litres a year ago.

The company also said unaudited earnings before interest and taxes on a replacement cost basis (RCOP EBIT) for the first half was A$575 million ($391.63 million). It reported RCOP EBIT from continuing operations of A$693.1 million last year.

($1 = 1.4682 Australian dollars)

