Australia's Ampol first-half refining margins drop

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian fuel retailer Ampol Ltd ALD.AX on Wednesday posted a 54% decline in first-half refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, impacted by a five-week long outage at the plant and weaker pricing of its products.

Ampol's Lytton Refinery margin for half-year ended June 30 was $10.29 per barrel, compared with $22.35 per barrel a year ago.

(Reporting by John Biju and Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com; john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.