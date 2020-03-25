Australia's AMP withdraws 2020 forecast amid coronavirus outbreak

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday withdrew its full-year earnings forecast as the fast-spreading coronavirus creates increasing uncertainty.

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Thursday withdrew its full-year earnings forecast as the fast-spreading coronavirus creates increasing uncertainty.

The company said the sale of AMP Life, its Australian and New Zealand wealth protection business, to Resolution Life remains on track to close by June.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More