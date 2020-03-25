Australia's AMP withdraws 2020 forecast amid coronavirus outbreak

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX on Thursday withdrew its full-year earnings forecast as the fast-spreading coronavirus creates increasing uncertainty.

The company said the sale of AMP Life, its Australian and New Zealand wealth protection business, to Resolution Life remains on track to close by June.

