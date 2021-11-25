AMP

Australia's AMP warns of $234 mln additional impairment charge for fiscal 2021

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Australia's AMP Ltd on Friday warned of a A$325 million ($233.58 million) additional impairment charge in its fiscal 2021 results arising from partial impairment of deferred tax assets, among others.

The impairments are expected to have an impact on capital of about A$220 million, but will not impact full-year's underlying net profit after tax, the wealth manager said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)

