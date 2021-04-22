Australia's AMP to spin off private markets unit after Ares talks end

Adds details of demerger, background

April 23 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday it plans to spin off its asset management arm's private markets business after ending talks with Ares Management Corp ARES.N to sell the unit.

The parent firm will retain a 20% stake in the business that would be listed on the Australian stock market, AMP said. The spin-off is expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2022.

AMP decided on a demerger for its private markets business following a company-wide asset review last year, after three years of reputational damage that resulted in the company losing clients as well as profits plunging and its share price sliding.

"We have had substantial and constructive discussions with Ares regarding a sale, however, we have not been able to reach an agreement that would deliver appropriate value for our shareholders," said AMP Chairwoman Debra Hazelton.

AMP's private markets business, which includes infrastructure equity and debt as well as real estate, has more than A$50 billion ($38.52 billion) of assets under management.

The company also said it would restart a A$200 million share buyback.

($1 = 1.2980 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.