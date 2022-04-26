AMP

Australia's AMP to sell local ops of Collimate Capital to Dexus for $179 mln

Roushni Nair Reuters
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business of its asset management unit, Collimate Capital, to Dexus for A$250 million ($178.5 million).

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Wednesday it would sell the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business of its asset management unit, Collimate Capital, to Dexus DXS.AX for A$250 million ($178.5 million).

($1 = 1.4004 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

