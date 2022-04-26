Australia's AMP to sell local ops of Collimate Capital to Dexus for $179 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Wednesday it would sell the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business of its asset management unit, Collimate Capital, to Dexus DXS.AX for A$250 million ($178.5 million).

($1 = 1.4004 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

