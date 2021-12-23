Australia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform for $310 mln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday its private markets business would sell its infrastructure debt platform to a unit of Ares Management ARES.N for A$428 million ($310 million).

($1 = 1.3806 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.