Australia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform for $310 mln

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday its private markets business would sell its infrastructure debt platform to a unit of Ares Management ARES.N for A$428 million ($310 million).

($1 = 1.3806 Australian dollars)

